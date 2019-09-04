Stefon Diggs misses practice with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Vikings had an unexpected name on their first injury report of the 2019 season.

Reports from the open portion of Wednesday’s practice noted that wide receiver Stefon Diggs was the only player not in uniform for practice. An explanation for that had to wait until the report was released later in the day.

Once it came, we learned that a hamstring injury was the reason why Diggs didn’t join his teammates on the field. Thursday’s practice will bring the next chance to check in on Diggs’s status and another day off will raise greater concerns that he could be in danger missing Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Cornerback Mike Hughes was a limited participant in practice as he continues to make his way back from last year’s torn ACL. Defensive end Everson Griffen (elbow), tackle Brian O'Neill (elbow) and defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) were all full participants for the Vikings.