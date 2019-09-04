Will Fuller feels ready for return to game action

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller tore his ACL in late October last year to end what had been a productive season that showed his early chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson remained in place after the quarterback suffered the same injury in 2017.

Fuller did not play in the preseason and the team made sure not to overwork him in training camp, but the wideout said that he feels confident that he’s ready to pick up where he left off last year.

“I’m ready, I feel real good,” Fuller said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We got some good work out there. I felt good out there. I’m excited to get back and play in a game.”

Fuller is listed as a starting outside receiver with DeAndre Hopkins while Keke Coutee is the top slot receiver on the Texans depth chart. The newly acquired Kenny Stills is listed as Fuller’s backup, but Coutee’s ankle may keep him from playing this week and that might lead to Stills playing more than initially expected in his first game with the Texans.