Aaron Rodgers donates 375 helmets to high schools affected by wildfire

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is footing the bill for new helmets for three high schools in the area of Northern California where he grew up, an area that was devastated by a wildfire last year.

Chico High, Paradise High and Pleasant Valley, Rodgers’ alma mater, are getting enough Vicis Zero1 helmets to outfit the full football programs at all three schools. The Vicis Zero1 has been the highest-rated helmet in NFL safety testing for the last three years, but it retails at $950 and isn’t in the budget for a lot of schools.

“These kids deserve the best, and I’m happy to play a small role in outfitting them with the safest helmets,” Rodgers said in a statement.

Paradise coach Rick Prinz told the Sacramento Bee that high school football has been a source of community pride for the area, and Rodgers’ support has been vital.

“I don’t know if anybody outside of Paradise and Butte County can truly understand what football means to helping us to feel normal again,” Prinz said. “We’re grateful for Aaron’s donation. I’ve been the head coach now for eight years and not one time have I ever had to ask Aaron for anything. He calls or texts every year and says, ‘Coach, here is what I would like to do. Is this OK?’ He does so much for our school and community that most people have no idea.”

When Rodgers starts tonight’s game, he’ll have plenty of people rooting for him, not only in Green Bay, but also in California.