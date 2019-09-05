Alshon Jeffery lands on Eagles injury report

Getty Images

Mid-week additions to the injury report are often worth keeping an eye on leading up to kickoff and the Eagles made one involving a starting offensive player on Thursday.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery popped up as a limited participant for the Eagles. A biceps injury was listed as the reason why Jeffery could not get in a full session.

Friday will bring another practice and the release of injury designations for the game against Washington. DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and second-round pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside round out the receiving crew.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), tackle Jordan Mailata (back) and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (wrist) remained out for the second straight day. Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder) and guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles) were limited for a second day in the row while safety Rudy Ford (Achilles) and center Jason Kelce (not injury related) were bumped to full participation.

The Eagles have 52 players on the active roster at the moment, so they could bring up another player without a corresponding move in the event they need another healthy body.