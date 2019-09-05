Amid criticism, Drew Brees says he opposes anti-LGBTQ discrimination

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has taken some criticism this week after he appeared in a promotional video made by Focus on the Family, a Christian organization that opposes gay marriage and gay adoption. In a new video released today, Brees said he opposes all forms of discrimination.

In the original video, Brees urges young people to “Live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day,” promoting a Focus on the Family initiative.

In the video he released today, Brees criticizes media coverage of his first video and says his own views have been misconstrued.

“There’s been a lot of negativity spread about me in the LGBTQ community recently, based upon an article someone wrote with a very negative headline that I think led people to believe that somehow I was aligned with an organization that was anti-LGBTQ,” Brees said.

Brees said that his Christian faith teaches him to love everyone, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, political beliefs or anything else.

“I do not support any groups that discriminate or that have their own agendas, that are trying to promote inequality,” Brees said. “So hopefully that has set the record straight and we can all move on.”