Antonio Brown may end up getting no payment at all from the Raiders

Posted by Mike Florio on September 5, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
As the Raiders make a decision regarding the future of receiver Antonio Brown, there’s a chance he ultimately will receive not a penny of the new contract he signed with the team in March.

PFT has obtained an analyzed a full copy of the contract. The $1 million signing bonus contained in the deal actually took the form of a pair of guaranteed $500,000 workout bonuses for 2019 and 2020. The 2019 payment nevertheless hinged upon Brown participating in at least 85 percent of the 2019 offseaon program.

Per a league source, NFLPA records reveal that he did not earn the $500,000, which means that he failed to participate in at least 85 percent of the offseason program. Thus, to date, Brown has gotten no payment from the Raiders under the contract.

And he may ultimately get none. Brown’s remaining guarantees of $29.625 million (2019 salary, 2020 workout bonus, 2020 salary) can be wiped out if he’s suspended. Actually, the language of the contract allows the guarantees to be voided even without a suspension; the behavior for which he was fined $53,950 already puts him in default.

Here’s the language from the contract, as to each guaranteed payment: “Notwithstanding this Skill, Injury, and Cap Guarantee, Player shall report to Club, practice with Club, play with Club, and honor all terms of the Contract, including all addenda thereto. If at any time player does not report to Club; does not practice or play with Club; leaves Club without prior written approval (including, but not limited to, retirement); does not honor any terms of the Contract (including any addenda thereto); is suspended by the NFL or Club for conduct detrimental, violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy, violation of agreements between Club and Player . . . then player shall be in default . . . and the Skill, Injury, and Cap guarantee shall be null and void and Player shall only be eligible to earn his remaining stated Paragraph 5 salary on a weekly, non-guaranteed basis.”

Because he left training camp for a day and otherwise missed a walkthrough practice, Brown already is in default. The Raiders could void the guarantees and cut him.

If, of course, they cut Brown, he becomes a free agent. Which means he can sign with anyone. The question would be whether anyone wants him — and whether the Raiders want to pay Brown anything in order to keep him from playing for anyone else.

  6. “If, of course, they cut Brown, he becomes a free agent. Which means he can sign with anyone. The question would be whether anyone wants him”

    If Brown is cut by the Raiders than I’m predicting that he’ll go to New England. Belichick is the ONLY HC in the league capable of successfully dealing with talented players that are unmanageable everywhere else. In that respect the Pats remind me of the great Raider teams of Madden & Flores that were able to get production out of players that failed everywhere else.

    When the Raiders traded for Brown, I felt the deal was as bad as the trade they made in 2005 for Randy Moss. And just as Belichick salvaged Moss after the Raiders had to get rid of him, I would predict the same thing with Brown.

  8. It’s beginning to appear as though the Raiders may simply cut their losses, and part company with this loose cannon. And really, what organization in their right mind would want to take him in?

  11. They can cut him without paying a penny. Looks like his agent and attorney didn’t do their jobs (in negotiations) either.

  13. We can only hope, his behavior has been beyond insane. How the Steelers dealt with it for so long is truly amazing.
    AB makes every other diva WR both past and present look normal by comparison.

    Good riddance!

  14. I feel sorry for all the Raiders fans that bought his jersey. Fyre 2.0: NFL Edition (Great WR that never happened)
    I made a policy after purchasing Sapp and Moss jerseys to never buy the jersey of a active player in the free agency era again.

  15. Sometimes you have to make the right business decision, even if it hurts you. If the Raiders want to do the best thing for their club they need to figure out a way to suspend him rather than cut him. Suspend him without pay (if they can) so that they retain his rights and he doesn’t get a dime. Then cut him when the time is right…like week 17. Or better yet trade him to Cleveland to pair him up with OBJ. Nah, that’d be too mean to do to Baker.

  17. lol, what did the Raiders lose trading for him? No wonder they are perennial losers, and it looks like that won’t change anytime soon. Loosing those draft picks are going to negatively impact you for years to come.

  18. This is the equivalent of having the motor seize in your car after the warranty is up. And then getting a letter in the mail that there is a recall to repair or replace that particular engine model.

  22. Buyer beware. His poor conduct in Pittsburgh was fair warning. Raiders renegotiated his contract and gave him more money. Brown was given every chance to succeed. CUT him and Void the Contract! This guy is a Cancer!

  25. This makes me want to read a similar analysis of the Ezekiel Elliott contract. If some kind of comparable language isn’t in there, I’ll be very disappointed in Jones & co.

    Elliott’s been bailed out too many times for him to get more chances going forward.

  26. But he also may end up a free agent able to go to any team he wants… and maybe that’s what he really wanted all along. To go to another afc north team to stick it to the Steelers twice a season!

  27. Back when the Steelers traded AB to the Raiders for a 1st and 3rd, I thought they got way to little. I thought they should have held out a little longer and could have gotten a late 1st round pick or early 2nd rounder as well as a late round pick. Now it looks like the Steelers side of this trade may go down as one of the best trades in NFL History.

  28. Wisconsin77 says:
    September 5, 2019 at 5:50 pm
    lol, what did the Raiders lose trading for him? No wonder they are perennial losers, and it looks like that won’t change anytime soon. Loosing those draft picks are going to negatively impact you for years to come.

    Not remotely true. Losing a 3rd and a 5th won’t even affect them this year as they found some good late round and UDFA’s. The only downside of this for the Raiders is losing Brown’s ability on the field. They lose little in terms of draft picks and money.

  30. He does not deserve a dime! I hope they go after him financially and he becomes a man without a team for the remainder of his career. Team cancer!

