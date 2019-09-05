Antonio Brown may have a problem under the Personal Conduct Policy

If NFL Media’s report that Raiders receiver Antonio Brown threatened to punch Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock in the face is accurate, Brown may have a problem separate and apart from his potential team-issued suspension.

Brown could be facing discipline under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The Personal Conduct Policy expressly prohibits, among other things, “[v]iolent or threatening behavior toward another employee or a third party in any workplace.” Brown’s alleged conduct presumably would fall within the boundaries of that specific portion of the rule.

The broader question becomes whether the precise wording of Brown’s suspension from the team, if he’s suspended at all, covers the threatened punch. If he isn’t suspended for threatening Mayock but for something else — of it the team doesn’t suspend Brown at all — the league still can.

Given that the league is likely still miffed at the turmoil caused by Brown’s multiple helmet grievances, the league possibly won’t be inclined to show him lenience on this one. Regardless of how it plays out, it’s another angle to watch as this latest chapter in As The Antonio Turns unfolds.