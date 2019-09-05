Mayock: Antonio Brown not practicing Thursday, no word on suspension

Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock held one of the shortest press conferences in memory on Thursday.

After word broke of an altercation between Mayock and wide receiver Antonio Brown during Wednesday’s practice that led to plans to suspend the wideout, Mayock met with reporters from the Raiders facility to give a very brief update.

“Short and sweet, Antonio Brown is not in the building today,” Mayock said. “He won’t be practicing. I don’t have any more information for you right now. When I have some and it becomes appropriate, you guys will all get it but that’s it for today.”

Head coach Jon Gruden is scheduled to meet with the media later on Thursday, although Mayock’s comments suggest the team may not be making any announcement about discipline. Any answers he gives about the situation would be interesting given his place in the team’s hierarchy and the potential need for him to choose a side between the wideout and the G.M.

As reported on PFT, a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team would void the $29 million-plus in guaranteed money remaining on Brown’s contract.

Brown reportedly threatened to punch Mayock in the face during a dispute over Brown’s decision to post on social media about the team fining him for missing a practice and a walkthrough last month.