Mayock: Antonio Brown not practicing Thursday, no word on suspension

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock held one of the shortest press conferences in memory on Thursday.

After word broke of an altercation between Mayock and wide receiver Antonio Brown during Wednesday’s practice that led to plans to suspend the wideout, Mayock met with reporters from the Raiders facility to give a very brief update.

“Short and sweet, Antonio Brown is not in the building today,” Mayock said. “He won’t be practicing. I don’t have any more information for you right now. When I have some and it becomes appropriate, you guys will all get it but that’s it for today.”

Head coach Jon Gruden is scheduled to meet with the media later on Thursday, although Mayock’s comments suggest the team may not be making any announcement about discipline. Any answers he gives about the situation would be interesting given his place in the team’s hierarchy and the potential need for him to choose a side between the wideout and the G.M.

As reported on PFT, a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team would void the $29 million-plus in guaranteed money remaining on Brown’s contract.

Brown reportedly threatened to punch Mayock in the face during a dispute over Brown’s decision to post on social media about the team fining him for missing a practice and a walkthrough last month.

  11. What a sideshow act that franchise is.

    Is there a more perfect place for the Raiders than being in the middle of the desert being reduced to a sideshow act to attract gamblers.

  12. That may be the most expensive punch in the face threat of all time. AB is a clown. He obviously knows nothing about respecting the people he works for. If he’s not careful, he will be Kaepernicked.

  13. Really starting to wonder if AB has serious mental health issues….like Brandon Marshall a few years ago. I’m also wondering if the guy ever plays a down in the NFL again. What franchise would want this?

  16. By your own words, you are assuming that a conduct detrimental suspension voids the guarantees. But if it’s true that the max suspension is capped a 4 weeks, I doubt that such a suspension would void anything. Do you think Brown would ever suit up after 4 weeks? How could that ever work.

  17. How a GM and coach not stand up to this action is hard to get. Brown went to Oakland with all this selfish actions and he has done nothing to improve this image since he was signed. Now more negative press and actions on Brown’s part and if he slides it is another example of why the NFL is becoming less in less in fans eyes. The self entitled pompous players take away from the quality players. Brown continues to use not respected in every confrontation, his actions deserve little respect

  20. IMO this is on Mayock. Why? Because he is the one who went out of his way to go get AB.. this isn’t a rookie or someone that people didn’t know about. It was the same as picking up Burfict. It was 50 50 with these guys that they would hold it together. He appears to have won on Burfict so it make since that he loses on AB.. but no one but Mayock made this happen.

  21. If Gruden comes out and in any way indicates that he is taking Browns side in this, then he needs to go too.

  23. I like Mike Mayock and I think he can be a good GM but if this was an undrafted free agent he would have been cut from the team 2 months ago. See how much Bill Belicheck would have put up with this.

  25. Cut him, so we can see which franchise is willing to let the circus come to town. It’s indisputable that Brown is talented, and even “some” theatrics are expected; he is a WR after all. Still, there’s a certain point you have to put your foot down, and I think it’s safe to say that point is now. So now the Raiders have a choice, do they truly want to rebuild as a respectable franchise and set an example to the rest of the roster, or do they want to let things fly for the sake of “just winning”.

  27. Brown is a petulant child in a mans body. He needs to be punished for his behavior or it’s only going to get worse from here.

  32. Mayock should sue AB for threatening him and ask for $30 million in damages.
    After all, AB is a multi-millionaire so he can afford it.
    I wonder how happy AB’s wife is about his public tantrums.

  34. As a Raider fan, Mark Davis is absolutely the one to blame here. You don’t hire a coach, give them free reign of everything and make the coach above the GM. The optics are terrible, because if they do what Gruden has been doing (enabling Brown), when the GM tries to enforce any rules it won’t carry any water since the guy above him is his buddy.

  35. Raiders are such a horribly run team that they let this guy get away with so much crap this preseason. You have a GM who was hired from NFL Network and a head coach who his last go around in Tampa was clueless as to how to build his own team after dismantling Dungy’s team, players criticized him and his influence on their SB win. Now there are reports they might not even suspend him. If you watched Hard Knocks, Gruden was joking with him, didn’t seem to give a damn about what he did. Send a message, suspend him. Of course releasing him is something I doubt they do and despite his childish behavior someone will pick him up because he is too talented to not have a job.

  39. csral44 says:
    September 5, 2019 at 2:39 pm
    See how much Bill Belicheck would have put up with this.
    ————————————–

    He is putting up with Josh Gordon…who has been suspended more than any player in NFL history, suspended already once since NE got him. Gordon has major drinking issues and drug issues. Brown is a saint compared the the stuff Gordon has done to and cost his teams.

  41. In 35 years of watching football I’ve never seen a player act this bad

    ================

    Has AB done something worse than beating a woman? Just wondering. Who hasn’t thought they would like to punch their boss in the face? He actually just did it. I will wait for AB to actually do something significant off the field before I put him in the worst I have ever seen category.

  43. Hollywood’s best couldn’t write this script !!!! What a sh*t show !!!!
    If Mayock and the organization has any grapefruits at all, they’ll suspend this diva and send him packing.
    What are they gonna do if some other knot head decides to act the same way ?
    Set the standard and try to salvage what’s left of the lockeroom.

