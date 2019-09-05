Bills will determine RB roles on “a week-to-week basis”

Getty Images

After the Bills released running back LeSean McCoy last weekend, General Manager Brandon Beane said that giving rookie Devin Singletary more opportunities was part of the impetus for the decision to part ways with the veteran.

Singletary will get more opportunities than he would have with McCoy still in the picture, but he’s not going to be a one-man show in the backfield. Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon are still on hand and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said on Thursday that all three of the backs will factor into the team’s offensive plans.

Daboll also said that how they’ll factor into those plans will be different from game to game.

“They’ll all have roles,” Daboll said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com. “What those roles are will be defined by what they do on a week-to-week basis.”

Sunday’s game against the Jets will provide the first look on how things might play out in the Buffalo backfield, but it doesn’t sound like there will be much certainty until deeper into the season.