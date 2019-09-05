Bruce Arians built staff to create opportunities

Getty Images

Most coaches in the NFL end up with staffs that look a lot like them, or at least a certain way. For years, to be the Seahawks defensive coordinator, you seemingly had to be bald with a goatee.

But Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has put together a staff that looks a lot more like America.

While he will downplay the intent, Arians has put together a truly diverse staff. All three of his coordinators are black, and the Bucs have a pair of female assistant coaches, and it’s not accidental.

“I don’t see color, I just see quality,” Arians told Kimberley Martin of Yahoo Sports. “And opportunity doesn’t always come. I thought I should have had a head-coaching opportunity a long time ago. Called plays in the Super Bowl. Won the game. No phone calls.

“I guess that’s part of it too — to give people of quality opportunity. Regardless of gender or race.”

While he’s the first NFL coach to have three minority coordinators (Todd Bowles, Byron Leftwich, Keith Armstrong) at the same time, or two women (Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar) on staff, he said he’s not doing it to prove any political point. He wants to surround himself with good people, but he also knows that some of the people he’s hiring aren’t getting a fair look in other places.

“I think the game needs it,” Arians said. “They need the opportunity. When I coached guys that I knew would be good coaches, I kind of push them. And they’re going to be really good for the game.”

As is Arians.