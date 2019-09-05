Cowboys now focused on getting Dak Prescott’s deal done

AP

Ezekiel Elliott has his deal. Dak Prescott still is waiting.

Elliott wants for Prescott what he got for himself in becoming the highest-paid running back in football with a six-year, $90 million extension.

“I want to see it get done. I want to play with him for the rest of my career,” Elliott said.

That prompted Prescott jokingly to reply Thursday, “He’s so sweet, isn’t he?”

Prescott’s representation remains in talks with the Cowboys on a new deal for the quarterback. While Elliott held out of training camp and the preseason, Prescott has been with his team throughout.

“I just can’t imagine Dak doesn’t know what we think of him,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters Thursday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We’re trying to put the best team around him. We want him to win Super Bowls. He’s going to be the quarterback around here for many, many years to come.”

Prescott insists he’s “staying out of” contract talks, trusting agent Todd France to handle the business end. He has his fourth season opener looming in three days.

But Prescott said he doesn’t care whether negotiations extend into the regular season. Jones has said they don’t intend to end talks if a deal isn’t completed before the opener.

“I mean, obviously I want to see it done,” Prescott said. “To put a timeframe on it, I think I’ve said this before, I’m not going to do that. At this point, my focus is all on the Giants, the Giants defense, what this team needs to do to win the game, and then next week we’ll go to the next opponent. I don’t want to blur my mind or distract myself any bit with thinking about those talks or thinking about what’s going on when I’ve got enough on my plate to handle. I’m just focused on the Giants, and I have people to handle. I’m just focused on the Giants and I have people to take care of that.”

The Rams signed Jared Goff to an extension earlier this week, likely raising Prescott’s price yet again.