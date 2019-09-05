Defense rules as Packers have 7-3 halftime lead

Getty Images

Maybe it was the offenses not getting much work in the preseason, but the defenses have ruled the night thus far.

The Bears and Packers have combined for 217 yards, 14 first downs, six sacks, six penalties, 10 punts and 10 points. The Packers lead 7-3.

The Packers gained 74 of their yards on a four-play touchdown drive early in the second quarter, with Jimmy Graham scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay had only 45 yards on their other 25 plays of the half, including minus-12 yards on nine first-quarter snaps.

Rodgers, who didn’t play in the preseason, completed 13 of 20 passes for 137 yards and the touchdown to Graham. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has three catches for 57 yards.

The Packers have six carries for 7 yards.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who played three preseason snaps, all handoffs, had two interceptions dropped. He is 10-for-16 for 73 yards.

Receiver Allen Robinson has three catches for 41 yards.

The Bears’ only points came on a 38-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter.