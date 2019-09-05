DeSean Jackson managing excitement ahead of first game back with Eagles

Getty Images

When wide receiver DeSean Jackson played against the Eagles as a member of the Buccaneers last season, he caught a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game.

That touchdown continued a strong run of games for Jackson against his first NFL team, but the Eagles won’t have to worry about Jackson scoring against them this year. Jackson returned to the Eagles this offseason and he’s set to play on Sunday against Washington, another former team, despite breaking his finger this summer.

Jackson said Wednesday that he is trying to manage his excitement about suiting up for the Eagles for the first time since the 2013 season.

“I don’t want to peak too soon,” Jackson said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “It’s going to feel great. You can play it back in your head, you can think about it, you can visualize it. But until it happens to get the feeling out, to get the jitters, I’m sure I’ll be overanxious and be ready to go Saturday night and can’t wait ’til Sunday.”

Jackson said he doesn’t know how much he’ll be used in his first game back with the team and suggests he “might just be a decoy” come Sunday, but it’s a safe bet that Washington will be on guard for the kind of deep shot that victimized the Eagles last season.