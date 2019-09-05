DK Metcalf proclaims his knee “100 percent”

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie DK Metcalf was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but he vows to play Sunday.

“I am. I’m 100 percent. I’m very excited just to be back out there and play on Sunday,” Metcalf said before Thursday’s practice, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT.

Metcalf underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 20. He appeared in only one preseason game, catching one pass for 4 yards against the Broncos.

“I sharpened my mental game and got to learn the offense a little more,” Metcalf said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “Coming from the first [preseason] game [I played], I got used to the speed of the game, and I can’t wait to be back out there on Sunday.”

Pete Carroll said it was “wait and see” when asked whether the Seahawks would have Metcalf on a snap count against the Bengals.

The Seahawks list Metcalf as the starter opposite Tyler Lockett.

“I’m very excited to be back out there and play on Sunday,” Metcalf said. “It’s going to be fun. I’m just going in there to have fun and pull out a W.”