Drew Rosenhaus: Antonio Brown wants to play, unsure if he will

Getty Images

Amid talk that Antonio Brown‘s relationship with the Raiders has soured to such an extent that he may never play for them, Brown’s agent says he’s working on a resolution.

Drew Rosenhaus told Mike Florio that he wants to help resolve the issue between Brown and the Raiders, but he doesn’t know if Brown will be on the field when the Raiders’ season starts on Monday night.

“I think there’s been a lot of speculation. The reality is that we’re still talking through many scenarios. There has yet to be a suspension. Nothing is final yet. I’ve been in touch with Coach Gruden, Mike Mayock. We’re doing our best to work this out. Trying to keep this relationship moving in a good direction again,” Rosenhaus said.

Asked if Brown wants to play for the Raiders, Rosenhaus said, “I believe he does. I can’t speak for him, but in my conversations with him, he’s willing to honor his contract and play for the Raiders.”

Rosenhaus said the issues with Brown’s foot injury and helmet that kept him out of practice over the summer were not Brown’s fault and there’s no reason that Brown can’t return to the team. However, Rosenhaus said he just can’t say whether Brown will be in uniform Monday night against the Broncos.

“I’m not optimistic that I can give you an answer to that right now,” Rosenhaus said. “If it were up to me, if it were up to Antonio, he would play. But there’s a lot of people involved who have to make that decision.”

Working everything out won’t be easy. Nothing with Brown and the Raiders has been.