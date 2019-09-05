Eddy Pineiro makes 38-yard FG to give Bears the lead

AP

Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro might not face a more pressure-packed kick in his career.

After the way the season ended for the Bears, everyone in Chicago held their breath as Pineiro tried a 38-yarder in the first quarter. His kick was true, bringing what could be the biggest cheer of the night at Soldier Field.

Pineiro was acquired in a May trade with the Raiders for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick. So far, so good.

The Bears defense has been up to the task, too.

Green Bay does not have a first down yet, with three three-and-outs. The Packers have minus-12 yards.

The Bears have 23 yards, with their touchdown drive covering 16 yards in six plays.