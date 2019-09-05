Ezekiel Elliott gets a “Zeke Who?” shirt in addition to his new contract

AP

There were some contentious moments between the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott on the way to this week’s agreement on a six-year extension, including a quip by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that didn’t land well with Elliott’s camp.

Jones said “Zeke who?” when asked about Elliott after a strong preseason outing by then-No. 1 back Tony Pollard. Elliott’s agent said that he and the running back found the joke disrespectful, which led Jones to say that he’d earned the right to joke about Elliott.

That back and forth ultimately didn’t get in the way of the deal getting done and it became fodder for humor in a smile-filled press conference in Dallas on Thursday. Jones gave Elliott a t-shirt that said “Zeke who?” on the front and “That’s who!” on the back.

“I think it’s pretty funny,” Elliott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I was thinking about doing the same thing.”

If Elliott plays up to his usual form in a win over the Giants this Sunday, the smiles should keep on shining bright in Dallas.