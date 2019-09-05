Falcons like the way Julio Jones has handled contract talks

Getty Images

Falcons wideout Julio Jones still doesn’t have his contract, despite months worth of reports that it was close.

And unlike years past, he’s there and working and the whole thing hasn’t become a big deal.

“I think it’s because of the player,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “His relationship with his teammates. His humility. With the guys, he’s not let it become a distraction to anybody else.”

The clock’s ticking though, with hours dwindling on owner Arthur Blank’s promise to take care of his star receiver. Through it all, however, Jones has remained steady.

“Outside of the walls, I recognize that it’s a big topic,” Quinn said. “There are fantasy points out there. There is a lot going on. Inside the walls, that is not what we discuss. His communication and his involvement with receivers and quarterbacks, it’s been a big deal. That’s been pretty consistent for him the whole time throughout.”

Jones himself hasn’t made it much of an issue, but when the numbers eventually (finally) land, it will obviously be a very big deal.