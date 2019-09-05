Falcons plan to activate Kaleb McGary

Getty Images

The Falcons aren’t ready to say whether first-round rookie Kaleb McGary will start Sunday’s opener.

But he will be in uniform, just over a month after he underwent a heart procedure.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said McGary would be active for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

McGary had a cardiac ablation on July 31 and was held out of the first four preseason games. He got some action in the preseason finale (they had an extra for being in the Hall of Fame Game), and has been working in practice.

Quinn said he’s still not sure whether he’s going to start at right tackle this week, or whether they’ll look to veteran Ty Sambrailo or Matt Gono, who has been limited with a back injury.