Jared Goff happy contract talks were kept quiet

Getty Images

While other teams are willing — or perhaps secretly eager — to do their business for the world to watch, the Rams don’t operate that way.

And that’s just fine with quarterback Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $134 million deal without all the attention, speculation, or spectacle-making other teams go through with their stars.

“Here, we had something going on that was between us and wasn’t involved with people outside of this building,” Goff said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “I’ve enjoyed that and I appreciate them for that.”

The Rams went stealth mode on this one, as they have with other deals with key contributors, as talks picked up around the start of training camp, and were able to be finished before their trip to Carolina tomorrow.

“It’s been a long process,” Goff said. “I’m just so happy to be done with it. It’s such a relief. . . .

“I feel good. When the talks initially happened, I think you go through different emotions of being happy and excited. I think that’s when you kind of are overwhelmed at that point. I think at this point, the talks and the numbers have been in my head for so long it’s more of, now you can just relax and play.”

Now comes earning it, and proving that he’s more than just the guy sitting behind the wheel of Sean McVay’s driverless car of an offense. But with the numbers they put in front of Goff, they clearly feel he’s more than that, and actually the guy who can pilot them beyond last year’s Super Bowl appearance.