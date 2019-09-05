Jimmie Ward may not play this week after breaking his finger

Getty Images

49ers safety Jimmie Ward has dealt with many injuries over the course of his career and he suffered another one this week.

Ward broke his finger in Wednesday’s practice. The injury casts doubt on his availability for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Tarvarius Moore filled in at free safety while Ward was out with a broken collarbone earlier this year and the latest injury puts him in line to start against Tampa.

“T-Moore has been doing a great job and showed he’s earned the right to go out there and play,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Ward has missed 16 games over the last two years and signed a one-year deal to stay with the 49ers this offseason.