Jon Gruden: We have to adapt to Antonio Brown’s absence

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden says that if wide receiver Antonio Brown isn’t with the team, they’ll manage.

Gruden wouldn’t say much about Brown today but did note that the Raiders’ offense already has plenty of experience working without Brown, who missed much of training camp with frostbitten feet and his helmet fiasco. Today Brown is once again away from the team after an altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock.

“We have been practicing without him and preparing to play. No matter who’s injured, you have to adapt. Unfortunately we had to adapt today, but we’re very excited about our receiving corps,” Gruden said.

Gruden wouldn’t explain precisely what happened with Brown, but hinted that the Raiders will have something to say about it soon.

“I’m not gonna get into any of that stuff right now. We’ll have an official announcement later,” Gruden said. “I’m not going to get into all of it. Obviously he wasn’t here to day. When we have some information for you, we’ll get it to you.”

Gruden appeared to be getting tired of reporters continuing to ask him about Brown.

“He’s not here today. When we have an opportunity to get you some more information we will,” Gruden said.

Gruden also indicated that the Raiders are trying to do everything by the book with Brown, which may suggest that the team is making sure it dots all its i’s and crosses all its t’s in issuing a suspension.

“We’re still getting to the bottom of everything,” Gruden said. “We’ll get you the information on Antonio when we have it official and correct and right. I don’t want to speculate about anything. Can’t do it.”

Gruden doesn’t want to speculate, but everyone else is free to speculate that he may have decided he’s done dealing with Brown.