Jon Gruden: We have to adapt to Antonio Brown's absence

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 5, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Raiders coach Jon Gruden says that if wide receiver Antonio Brown isn’t with the team, they’ll manage.

Gruden wouldn’t say much about Brown today but did note that the Raiders’ offense already has plenty of experience working without Brown, who missed much of training camp with frostbitten feet and his helmet fiasco. Today Brown is once again away from the team after an altercation with General Manager Mike Mayock.

“We have been practicing without him and preparing to play. No matter who’s injured, you have to adapt. Unfortunately we had to adapt today, but we’re very excited about our receiving corps,” Gruden said.

Gruden wouldn’t explain precisely what happened with Brown, but hinted that the Raiders will have something to say about it soon.

“I’m not gonna get into any of that stuff right now. We’ll have an official announcement later,” Gruden said. “I’m not going to get into all of it. Obviously he wasn’t here to day. When we have some information for you, we’ll get it to you.”

Gruden appeared to be getting tired of reporters continuing to ask him about Brown.

“He’s not here today. When we have an opportunity to get you some more information we will,” Gruden said.

Gruden also indicated that the Raiders are trying to do everything by the book with Brown, which may suggest that the team is making sure it dots all its i’s and crosses all its t’s in issuing a suspension.

“We’re still getting to the bottom of everything,” Gruden said. “We’ll get you the information on Antonio when we have it official and correct and right. I don’t want to speculate about anything. Can’t do it.”

Gruden doesn’t want to speculate, but everyone else is free to speculate that he may have decided he’s done dealing with Brown.

18 responses to "Jon Gruden: We have to adapt to Antonio Brown's absence

  3. The Steelers were the laughing stock of the internet with what they received from the Raiders trade. Now, it looks like the Raiders overpaid for Brown and the Steeler fans must be saying “we told you so”!

  8. Gee whiz… Who could have predicted that AB would continue to play a fool in Oakland? I mean, all he did in Pittsburgh was clown his coach in the locker room, pout and throw fits when he didn’t get the ball, care far more about his personal stats than team success, and quit on his team right before their biggest game of the season just because another player was voted team MVP…

  10. They BETTER dot all of their I’s and cross all their T’s because after they rescind his guaranteed money(which they should), you know brown will attempt to sue them for that money.

  13. I actually feel bad for Mike Mayock he seems like a well intentioned individual who unfortunately now must play it by the book to save his own job because of this clown Brown !

  14. I don’t see how they could take the path of not suspended Brown, as he is an employee who threatened another employee in the workplace. If that isn’t creating a hostile environment for every other employee who is exposed to Brown, then I don’t know what would. That warrants at the very least a suspension in and of itself. The fact that Brown has continued to be a major DIVA for this entire off season, has had to be fined for missing mandatory time with the team and made this threat apparently in front of other players . . . well if the Raiders don’t take this opportunity to rid themselves of Brown then they are just foolish.

  17. Is it to late for him to fail a physical? To many slurpies in 2 sec. Brain froze worse than his feet.

  18. “We’re still getting to the bottom of everything,” Gruden said. “We’ll get you the information on Antonio when we have it official and correct and right. I don’t want to speculate about anything. Can’t do it.”

    This reads one of two ways:

    -we’re planning on doing nothing but trying to save face in the process

    Or more likely

    -the hammer is getting dropped but we need to cover our bases first.

    I think AB has pushed the wrong guy in Mayock one too many times.

