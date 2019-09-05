Jordan Howard unconcerned about report of Eagles trade talk

Getty Images

Running back Jordan Howard came to the Eagles in an offseason trade with the Bears and he’s expected to join Miles Sanders as the top backs on the offense to open the regular season, but that apparently didn’t stop the Eagles from considering another trade.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported on Wednesday that the Eagles offered Howard to the Chargers in a deal for Melvin Gordon that would have also included a swap of mid-round draft picks. In an update, Breer revised that it was “more of conceptual conversation that hadn’t gotten to any serious stage” and that conversation went nowhere in any case.

Howard was asked about that report later in the day and basically shrugged his shoulders.

“I didn’t hear about that, but that’s not my job, to worry about it, my job is just to focus on what’s on hand right now,” Howard said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “That doesn’t really make me feel any kind of way. It’s good people are interested in me or whatever.”

It remains to be seen exactly how the Eagles divvy up the work in the backfield, which also includes Darren Sproles and Corey Clement, but it seems unlikely that Gordon will be part of the equation unless things take a dramatic turn.