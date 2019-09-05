Josh Doctson, Kirk Cousins think past relationship will make “big difference”

Getty Images

The Vikings selected Laquon Treadwell one pick after Washington took Josh Doctson in the first round of the 2016 draft and their interest in adding a wideout suggests Doctson could have been the choice if he was still on the board.

Neither player worked out all that well for their initial team, but Doctson has now made his way to Minnesota to flesh out the Vikings’ receiving corps for the 2019 season. Doctson said that it was a “no-brainer” to sign with the Vikings when they called because of the chemistry he feels with Kirk Cousins after they played together in Washington.

The quarterback said there will be a transition period as Doctson gets the offense down, but agreed that their past relationship should be a benefit to making that as smooth as possible.

“It’s hard to bring someone in who I have no reps with and expect them, with two or three days of practice, to jump in, but you have a longer relationship, I think that makes a big difference, and I think he does have some special skill sets that we can use to our advantage,” Cousins said, via the team’s website. “You want depth at every position. It’s not a luxury you have much of the time, but anytime you can have a guy, who for me in 2017, was really our top receiver, to have a guy like that who can provide depth to your roster, if heaven forbid, something does happen to one of our receivers, I think that’s a big asset.”

Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Chad Beebe and Olabisi Johnson were the four wideouts on the roster before Doctson’s arrival. Diggs missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury and a continued absence would put that chemistry to an early test.