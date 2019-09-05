Josh Jones slated to visit Vikings, Lions

Getty Images

The Packers cut safety Josh Jones when they dropped to 53 players last weekend and the 2017 second-round pick’s search for a new job is going to take him to a couple of Green Bay’s rivals from the NFC North.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Jones will visit with the Vikings on Friday and that he is slated to meet with the Lions next week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier this week that he visited with the Bills.

Jones started 12 of the 29 games he played for the Packers over the last two seasons. He had 126 tackles, three sacks and an interception in those outings.

Jones wasn’t happy with his role in Green Bay before being released and it seems we’ll find out if another team in the division has something more to his liking.