Julio Jones doing what he does to ready for season as contract talks continue

It sounds as if the Falcons and Julio Jones are close or “very, very close” as owner Arthur Blank put it earlier this week, but until a deal is signed, it’s not done.

And reports of the team and Jones being close have sounded for more than six weeks without an extension being signed.

The star receiver spoke to the media for about four minutes Thursday, and it was, as Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com put it, convoluted.

At first, Jones said, “I don’t know” when asked if he would play Sunday without a new deal. He later clarified, saying he planned on playing.

“Like what I’m trying to do right now is be ready,” Jones told reporters in video posted by the team. “It’s not like if I’m going to play or if I’m not going to play. I’m trying to be out there regardless, coming back from injury, things like that. But the ultimate thing is just being ready when my number is called. Simple.”

Jones sat out the voluntary offseason program, but he showed up for training camp. He did not play in the preseason, but Jones didn’t play in the preseason in 2018 either, and he played only one preseason game in 2017.

“So far, so good. Everything’s going great,” Jones said of contract talks. “I’m just doing my end. Just coming out here and working every day. Today, I was a little sore from being inside on the turf and things like that. But as of right now, everything’s good.

“That’s all I can do is be ready when it’s time to go.”

When a deal is reached, Jones is expected to become the highest-paid receiver in the league, surpassing New Orleans’ Michael Thomas.