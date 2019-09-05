Lamar Jackson hopes for “the best offense they’ve ever seen”

Getty Images

Much has been made of the Ravens’ new-look offense with a full offseason to prepare for using quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s unique talents. But no one is quite sure what it will look like.

Jackson himself thinks it might look like the best offense ever created. Asked what Jackson hopes people see on Sunday, he set the bar high.

“Hopefully that it’s the best offense they’ve ever seen,” Jackson said. “That’s what I’m going for.”

The Ravens open the season on Sunday in Miami, not far from where Jackson grew up, and he’s excited to show his family and friends what he can do.

“That’s pretty dope,” Jackson said. “I just can’t wait to get in that environment. I know it’s going to be crazy. Fans are going to be going wild. I just can’t wait to put on a show. A lot of people keep hitting me up, telling me they’re going to be out there. I probably won’t see them all. [But] they’ll see me.”

Jackson thinks they’ll see something special.