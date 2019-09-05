Getty Images

If the words “former first-rounder” appear in your bio, you’re going to get plenty of chances.

As such, former Vikings first-rounder Laquon Treadwell continues to get workouts.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, Treadwell’s latest workout was with the Lions. He also worked out for the Bills earlier this week. The Lions eventually signed some other guy to their practice squad (wide receiver Marvin Hall).

Drafted 23rd overall in 2016, Treadwell had 56 catches for 517 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings. That’s not a bad season, but those were his combined three-season stats.

It will be interesting to see if anyone takes a chance on him at this point, to try to put him with a coach who will try to coax the potential out of him.