Laremy Tunsil has same goal as he had in Miami: Just win

AP

Laremy Tunsil had a goal in Miami. He has the same goal in Houston.

The left tackle might find it easier to accomplish with the Texans, though, as Houston won the division last season. The Dolphins, who have made the postseason once in the past 10 years, appear to be rebuilding.

“I had a goal in Miami,” Tunsil told reporters Thursday in his first comments since the trade. “I came to Houston, Texas, and that’s still the same goal I have and that’s to become a leader on this football team and to help this team as much as I can.”

The Texans traded Duane Brown to the Seahawks in 2017 and have searched for his replacement since. They became desperate after Deshaun Watson took a league-high 62 sacks last season.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills for two first-round draft picks and a second-round selection to better protect Watson.

“We don’t want Deshaun to get touched 62 times,” Tunsil said, via Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle. “Things happen. But 62 is a big number. We’re going to work our butt off in practice, work our butt off in the film room and do everything we can to improve that.”