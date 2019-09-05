Lions’ defense not sure what to expect from Cardinals’ offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 5, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
When they face the Cardinals on Sunday, the Lions become the first team tasked with stopping the new offense run by coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray. They’re not sure what to expect.

Kingsbury ran an offensive system at Texas Tech that hasn’t been seen in the NFL, and Murray ran a similar offense on his way to a Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma. So what should the Lions study? Tape of Kingsbury’s Red Raiders? Tape of Murray’s Sooners? Tape of the Cardinals’ preseason games? Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni says it’s a little of everything.

“Right now, you use every resource you can get your hands on,” Pasqualoni said, via ESPN. “Right now, you’re watching as much as you can watch and trying to write down and catalog anything that looks good. Anything that anybody’s done, you don’t care who has done it right now, but if it looks like it might work, you’re considering it.”

Lions head coach Matt Patricia says he isn’t sure how similar the Cardinals’ offense will be to Kingsbury’s Texas Tech offense, but he has to be ready for it.

“When you look at a big body of work like Texas Tech, there is a lot to that offense,” Patricia said. “How much are they going to run in the first game? We don’t know. We are just going to have to be able to handle whatever it is. Pace, tempo, line of scrimmage checks, different formations, different personnel groups, those are all things that will be in-game adjustments for us that are going to be really difficult, especially playing in their stadium.”

Everyone who follows football is going to be interested in seeing how well Kingsbury’s offense translates to the NFL. Patricia and Pasqualoni are hoping they can give Kingsbury and Murray a rude welcome.

14 responses to “Lions’ defense not sure what to expect from Cardinals’ offense

  3. Keep Murray contained, hit him as hard as possible, and disguise defensive coverages and the Lions will win.
    Murray is just a rookie, he not some transcendent being who happens to play football.

  5. Patricia blowing smoke. Just like a Belichick disciple. I expect the Lions to be much improved. Tough division though.

  6. Dont over analyze it and play scared, Bum rush the short QB keeping him in the hole and make him read, which he does not like to do. Also have a spy on him…..These offenses have been tried in the NFL before with limited success so dont coach scared or your players will play that way

  7. Hmmmmm…. let’s see if we can crack this rubrik: Kingsbury and Murray ran similar systems at college, and now there are 4 preseason games under their belts.

    And we’re supposed to believe Matt Patricia, an actual rocket scientist, can’t figure this out???

  8. Lions can make anyone look great – Packers have had HoF level QB play for my entire life (Favre/Rodgers) but it’s Matt Flynn in a game vs the Lions that holds the Green Bay single game records for most passing yards & TDs (both have since been tied by Rodgers). Expect the Murry to look unstopable for at least 1 week.

  10. The Lions are a complete mess, no decent drafts recently and a bunch washed free agents. Another last place finish coming to continue their running 62 years of failure!

  11. The Lions already know the ins & outs of Kingsbury”s offense because they had signed QB Kanow who was with the Cards through OTAs, summer work, training camp, and preseason.
    You can bet the farm the Lions have stripped bare Kanow’s brain of all info on Kingsbury’s offense.
    The game will come down to who can execute the best and who makes the least turnovers.

  12. Just blitz, the NFL game is to fast for Murray and Kingsbury is clueless how to stop it, he still can’t figured out the NFL cadence rules to snap the ball. The only hope is the Lions are really bad, like usual, and can’t realize they made a mistake hiring someone from Bill’s coaching tree.

  13. Divisional records the last six years:
    Det 22-14
    GB 19-15-2
    Min 18-16-2
    Chi 11-25

    Who’d have guessed it!

