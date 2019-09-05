Mike Evans restructures contract, Bucs free cap space

Getty Images

The Buccaneers wanted to create some cap space to use if necessary this season and they did so by approaching wide receiver Mike Evans about restructuring his deal.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Evans agreed to convert $2 million of his 2018 salary into a signing bonus. The move creates $1.6 million in cap space for the Buccaneers this year while adding $400,000 to the cap hits in each of the remaining years of his deal.

Evans has a base salary of $13 million this year. His salary climbs to $16.75 million in 2020 with $11.75 million guaranteed and a cap hit that’s just under $18 million.

The wideout’s contract runs through 2023, although there’s not guaranteed money left after the 2020 season. It seems unlikely the Buccaneers will be looking to get out of the remaining years as long as Evans continues producing at a high level, however.