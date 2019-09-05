Mike Pouncey on extension: Doesn’t make any sense to leave Chargers

Getty Images

Center Mike Pouncey signed a one-year extension with the Chargers this week that sets him up to make $9 million during the 2020 season.

Pouncey spoke to reporters about the new deal on Wednesday and one of the questions dealt with the possibility that he could have made more money by hitting free agency this offseason. Pouncey, who joined the Chargers last year after seven years with the Dolphins, said he already has enough money and that the Chargers offered both comfort and a chance at success that he prized over other considerations.

“At this point of my career, this team gives me the best chance to win,” Pouncey said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve built a relationship with a lot of guys on this team. For me to want to leave here in Year 10 and go somewhere else, it didn’t make any sense to me, no matter what the number was in salary. I felt like whenever we got done with training camp and the offer was there, we jumped on it.”

Pouncey started every game last year and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career, so the decision to keep the status quo in place was likely an easy one for both sides.