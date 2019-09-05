Missouri Supreme Court rules Rams lawsuit will be heard in St. Louis court

Getty Images

A lawsuit over the departure of the Rams from St. Louis will be heard in a St. Louis courtroom following a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court.

According to Jim Salter of the Associated Press, the court ruled Tuesday that the lawsuit filed by St. Louis city and county and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority would be heard in court. Team owner Stan Kroenke, the Rams and the NFL had been attempting to get the case sent to arbitration.

The lawsuit is based on a belief that the moving of the team from St. Louis to Los Angeles violated league guidelines regarding franchise relocation that had been in place since Al Davis moved the Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1984. The case is one of several involving various complaints over the team’s departure from the city.

A U.S. District Court judge approved a settlement in June of a case between the team and personal seat license holders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. The PSL holders are set to receive a refund of 30 percent of their investment for the remaining nine years on the 30-year lease their purchases had entitled them to.

Additionally, a settlement was reached in August in a class action lawsuit on behalf of Missouri residents who purchased Rams tickets and merchandise from April 21, 2010 through January 2, 2016. That settlement, which still must be approved by a federal court, could pay out an additional $24 million in damages.