No limitations for Todd Gurley on Sunday

The condition of Rams running back Todd Gurley‘s knee was a storyline down the stretch last season and it remained one throughout the offseason as the team managed Gurley’s workload in hopes of having him in good shape for the 2019 season.

We’ve now reached opening weekend and head coach Sean McVay said on Thursday that the team will not be managing Gurley’s workload when the Rams face the Panthers on Sunday. McVay said “nope” when asked if Gurley would be on any kind of a pitch count in Week One.

“I’m excited to see Todd Gurley continue to do his thing,” McVay said, via ESPN.com. “He looks good, he’s feeling good and we’re looking forward to Sunday.”

Gurley’s 2,556 rushing yards, 1,368 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns have been a major part of the Rams’ success over the last two seasons. Whether his knee is up to producing another year with those kinds of numbers may be the biggest question hanging over the Rams to start the season.