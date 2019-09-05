Odell Beckham: Hip injury “prevents me from opening up and sprinting”

Getty Images

The Browns didn’t list wide receiver Odell Beckham on Wednesday’s injury report and head coach Freddie Kitchens said that the wideout is ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Titans, but Beckham painted a less rosy picture about his condition on Thursday.

Beckham spoke to reporters from the Browns facility and said that the hip injury he’s been dealing with in recent weeks is “something that prevents me from opening up and sprinting.”

“It’s like an extremely fast car with the alignment off,” Beckham said, via Cleveland.com. “The car can still go, but it’s dangerous.”

That’s not an ideal description for a team’s top wide receiver a few days ahead of the season opener, but Beckham said he hopes the adrenaline of a game will help him find the top gear that he’s been missing. That suggests he’ll be in the lineup despite any difficulties he might be experiencing and that his effectiveness in his Browns debut will be something to monitor come Sunday.