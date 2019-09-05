Packers take 7-3 lead on Jimmy Graham touchdown

Getty Images

The Packers had minus-12 yards and no first downs on nine first-quarter plays. They have four plays, 74 yards and a touchdown in the second.

Green Bay scored in a hurry in the second quarter, needing only 1:35 to get into the end zone.

Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Jimmy Graham for an 8-yard score and a 7-3 lead.

The touchdown came three plays after Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling all alone for a 47-yard gain to the Chicago 27.

Rodgers did not look good until his fourth drive, and Mitchell Trubisky still is trying to find his way, starting 5-for-10 for 48 yards.