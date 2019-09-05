Philip Rivers: It’s weird getting set to play without Antonio Gates

Getty Images

Philip Rivers is set to open the season as the Chargers’ starting quarterback for the 14th straight year, so it’s fair to say that the role is old hat for him.

There will be a significant difference from the last 13 openers, however. Tight end Antonio Gates was with the Chargers since 2003 and on the field for all but one of those openers — he was suspended in 2015 — and Rivers said that it’s strange getting set to play without him this week.

“That’s probably more weird for me, personally, in that sense just because [we’ve been teammates] for so long,” Rivers said, via the Orange County Register. “His locker was right there for so long. I’ve checked in with him a few times, too. I think he’s doing well. I’m sure it’s weird for him as well after so many years. His body clock is probably telling him, ‘I need to go run a corner-route,’ or something right now. That is different and I certainly miss him, but nothing to complain about there with the 15 years that we had together.”

Gates’s role in the offense shrunk in recent seasons, so his on-field absence will likely prove to be less impactful on Rivers than not having him in the locker room.