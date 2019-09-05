Ravens OC: Mark Ingram starts at RB, but we’ll go with hot hand

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hopes to be part of the best offense that anyone’s ever seen this season and the guy who will be calling the plays for that offense shared some thoughts about who will be joining Jackson in the backfield.

The Ravens signed Mark Ingram as a free agent and drafted Justice Hill in the fourth round to go with Gus Edwards in a three-headed backfield that offensive coordinator Greg Roman says will be headed by Ingram to start the year. Things may go in different directions on a weekly basis, however.

“We’ll probably kinda see who’s got the hot hand,” Roman said. “Mark’s our starter. I think everybody is going to contribute. We really like all of our backs. The more guys we can get involved the better, so really excited about that group.”

If the Dolphins are as bad as many expect them to be, this weekend should provide a good chance to look at all three backs and get a sense of how they all fit in the offense that Jackson will be running this year.