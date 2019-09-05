Report: Raiders plan to suspend Antonio Brown

Posted by Josh Alper on September 5, 2019, 12:40 PM EDT
AP

The drama surrounding Antonio Brown does not appear to have an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown and General Manager Mike Mayock “got into it” at practice on Wednesday and the team is planning to suspend Brown as a result.

Brown posted to social media a letter from the G.M. informing him that he’d be fined for missing a practice and a walkthrough last month. That came after a summer that saw Brown off the field as he dealt with frostbitten feet and an ultimately futile bid to continue wearing a helmet that the NFL would not allow him to wear.

During that process, Mayock said that Brown had to decide if he was all in with the team or not. It seemed for a time that the Raiders got the answer they wanted and Mayock recently told NBCSportsBayArea’s Raiders Insider podcast that “it’s been great since then” with Brown.”

Per Schefter, posting the letter changed that and touched off another chapter in a long-running saga.

89 responses to “Report: Raiders plan to suspend Antonio Brown

  5. This guy has some serious issues. I don’t think he will ever play football again let alone a game for the raiders I can see him just leaving

  7. Does this mean that the Gruden groupies will no longer “love” Brown and the asinine trade that the “coaching genius” made to acquire him?

  9. I don’t agree with this at all. The fine was enough. You got him to help you win games and now you are going to suspend him for a argument? Ridiculous

  14. They could have cut him about a month ago and only been out 1 million . Now they are stuck with this 3 year old.You get what you pay for.

  15. So I ask again, was that comment Brown added to the letter in his Instagram post a threat? Wouldn’t surprise me to learn it was, and that it wasn’t lost on Mayock.

  21. I don’t like the Steelers but week after week, their past offseason moves are looking better than ever before.

  23. Eh, I’ll believe it when I see it. The foot thing was going to end his career. It didn’t. He was going to retire over the helmet. He didn’t. Now he’s going to get suspended because of a beef with Mayock according to “a source.” Ok, we’ll see

  27. Trust the process..the same old losing process that revolving circus that is known as the raiders is coming to a town near you..What a clown show..a second act..Will be perfect for Vegas .for about 5 yrs then they’ll move to Canada.

  30. You mean the guy who posted a live locker room video to Facebook is sharing private team communications on social media? Say it ain’t so!

    Meanwhile, the Steelers are getting set to start the season with no contention, drama, suspensions, or public spats.

    Looks like the problem – and the deranged sense of entitlement – has been identified…

  33. Steelers have to be feeling good right about now, probably lots of laughing in the locker room…..Raiders? Not so much.

  39. The over/under on Brown being out of the NFL is two seasons. I’ll take the over. Desperate teams will bring in a head case if they know the player is not completely useless.

  40. Absolute dumpster fire and he hasn’t even played a game for Oakland. AB is really angling to end his career early.

  44. Could you possibly have a worse Employee Than Brown. At least half of the locker room must hate him already. Good for Mayock and he should keep pushing Brown’s buttons.Maybe Eventually Brown will do something stupid enough to justify voiding his contract. A definite possibility.

    In Case there was any question before- Take the Broncos and the points this weekend because the Raiders are a Train Wreck.

  51. Does this petulant/immature/child even have ANYBODY whispering in his ear that he is making a total fool of himself??

  55. Guys i just came back from the year 2025 and Antonio Brown just filed for Bankruptcy and is living in a cardboard box under an overpass wearing his old helmet.

    PS. Brady is STILL playing

  58. Ponto60 says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:44 pm
    You get what you pay for.
    ********************
    Actually, I believe the problem is they aren’t getting what they paid/are paying for.

    So Raider fans, still think this is all going to be fine?

  59. If the Raiders suspend AB you can bet they are coming after his $30 million guaranteed and AB won’t be on the roster for long.

    RAIDERNATION
    COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE
    JUST WIN BABY

  61. I know for non-Steelers’ fans it was fashionable to blame BR and MT for Browns’ behavior (Tomlin did enabled him to some degree), but the vast majority of Steelers’ fans, saw the writing on the wall, especially the last couple years. Brown always had Diva tendencies, but the last couple years it went to a whole new level, and after the Burfict hit, it seemed to spiral even more quickly downhill. You can say the Steelers should have done this or that, but short of cutting/trading him, they couldn’t deal with him. Try disciplining him like MM did, and you see the result. All I can say is I’m glad he’s someone else’s problem. It should have been a huge red flag to anyone involved when the Steelers were willing to eat 21 million, and trade for 3rd and 5th round picks.

  62. So the Raiders got rid of Mack, who was an All-Pro at two positions and never had any known issues, yet they think that it’s a good idea to bring in Brown, who only has off field issues and may never produce on the field because he is always in trouble….Yeah Gruden and Maylock are doing great things in Oakland. I’m gonna go start my 2020 NFL Draft website and get a part-time job at Hooters so I can be as qualified and Maylock and Gruden are to run a franchise.

  65. If this isn’t the best example of addition-by-subtraction (for the Steelers), then I don’t know what is.

    Hilarity has ensued for Steelers fans. For Raiders fans, not so much.

  69. Good! Suspend the jerk. This clown needs to be held accountable for all of his divisive, self-centered, egotistical BS. The guy is in love with himself and thinks he’s a god. He and Mayock are not going to get along because they’re two very different people. Antonio is too full of himself to be humble and keep his mouth shut and Mayock is too determined to build a cohesive TEAM to allow Antonio’s BS to fly. This will test the Gruden / Mayock solidarity thing too. Gruden needs to be in unison with Mayock on the suspension. They haven’t even started the season yet and Antonio has already become a problem-child. 100% Certified Egotistical Jerk.

  71. Rosenhaus might as well get an apartment next to the Raiders’ facility. Would save him a bunch of time.

  72. I can imagine they did get into it, if I’m Mayok and this clown goes public with a private letter I sent him, one that was man to man, boss to employee and not for facebook and instagram friends. Yes, I would be in his face on Wednesday you can bet your boots on that.
    I’d make an educated guess that Brown probably threw out he wasnt suiting up until the fine was lifted and that probably did it. I dont think he will be wearing a raiders uniform this year.

  74. philadelphiafan says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:46 pm
    Does AB always need to have the last word? It’s amazing how childish this has become.
    ——————————————————

    It works for the guy in the White House

  75. joetoronto says:
    September 5, 2019 at 12:52 pm
    Brown isn’t used to being held accountable, he’s used to the great enabler, Mike Tomlin.

    **************************************************************************

    I was wondering who’d be the first person to throw out a moron comment that blames AB’s continued behavior on Mike Tomlin. Thanks for getting that out of the way.

    —————————-
    I couldn’t have said it better. You read my thoughts!

  79. Send his ass to Washington, cut out this cancer before it completely destroys the team. Downgrading Raiders to 6-10, what a shame.

  80. Mmmmpierogi: the comment is correct. Lets just say I have info from first hand source. Believe or dont, i dont care but its true.

  83. When are they going to realize that the hit that Burfict laid on him did some real damage and scrambled his brain? He hasn’t been the same since. He needs to get checked out.

  85. Was it Gruden’s or Mayock’s idea to bring this dude in, or both? If they were split on it, then things could get even nastier down the line. Get your popcorn.

  86. If the Raiders can invoke the ‘detrimental conduct’ clause, they should void the contract and cut their losses. Then AB can join CK – because no other teams would want to deal with him and his behavior.

  87. What a moronic tool this AB guy is. His photo, along with those of Terrell Owens and Des, are in the dictionary next to the word DIVAS. What is it about these idiotic Wide Receivers that makes them go so off the rails so often? Big Pats fan here, but I’m actually happy for Steeler fans over this. Clearly they dumped SEVERELY damaged goods the Raiders are now stuck with. How long can Gruden continue to try to placate this ahole? Suspend him, invalidate his big bucks contract, then cut him. Won’t be able to trade him because no one in their right mind and no fan base would want him. Geesh what a wacky clown show….

