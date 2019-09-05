Report: Raiders plan to suspend Antonio Brown

AP

The drama surrounding Antonio Brown does not appear to have an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown and General Manager Mike Mayock “got into it” at practice on Wednesday and the team is planning to suspend Brown as a result.

Brown posted to social media a letter from the G.M. informing him that he’d be fined for missing a practice and a walkthrough last month. That came after a summer that saw Brown off the field as he dealt with frostbitten feet and an ultimately futile bid to continue wearing a helmet that the NFL would not allow him to wear.

During that process, Mayock said that Brown had to decide if he was all in with the team or not. It seemed for a time that the Raiders got the answer they wanted and Mayock recently told NBCSportsBayArea’s Raiders Insider podcast that “it’s been great since then” with Brown.”

Per Schefter, posting the letter changed that and touched off another chapter in a long-running saga.