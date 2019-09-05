Robby Anderson set to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets listed wide receiver Robby Anderson as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but they aren’t expecting his calf injury to get in the way of playing in the season opener.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Thursday that the team is taking it easy with Anderson at practice this week because of the injury in order to have him ready to roll against the Bills this weekend. Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder are set to fill out the receiver slots for the first team offense.

Gase said earlier this week that Anderson and cornerback Trumaine Johnson were both trending in the right direction and it appears both players continue to be on that trajectory. Johnson joined Anderson in the limited category due to a hamstring injury, but Gase said he could be a full participant on Thursday and that the team expects him to play.

Right guard Brian Winters was also listed as limited Wednesday and also is on track to play, which should leave the Jets at full strength for the first game of Gase’s tenure as their head coach.