Stefon Diggs back at practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Vikings had a key member of their offense on the sideline at Wednesday’s practice, but things took a positive turn on Thursday.

Per multiple reports from the team’s facility, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was on the field along with the rest of the players on the 53-man roster. Diggs missed Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

Thursday’s injury report will provide insight into how much work Diggs was able to do during the session, but anything other than sitting out is likely a good sign for his chances of being on the field against the Falcons this weekend.

Cornerback Mike Hughes was the only other Viking to get in something less than a full practice on Wednesday. He was limited as he continues to work his way back from last year’s torn ACL.