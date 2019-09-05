Todd Gurley isn’t a Rams captain for the first time since his rookie year

Getty Images

The Rams have unveiled their 2019 team captains. And there’s one noteworthy difference from 2018.

Running back Todd Gurley is not one of the offensive captains.

Last year, Gurley, tackle Andrew Whitworth, and quarterback Jared Goff served as the offensive captains. This year, the offensive captains are Whitworth and Goff, only.

It’s the first time Gurley hasn’t been a team captain since his rookie year of 2015.

Defensively, the captains are cornerback Aqib Talib, safety Eric Weddle, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The special-teams captain is punter Johnny Hekker.

It’s difficult to read too much into the outcome; then again, the outcome arguably speaks for itself. After three straight years of serving as one of the team’s official leaders, Gurley has lost that formal title.