Trey Burton among Bears’ inactives

The Bears listed tight end Trey Burton as questionable with a groin injury. They made the game-time decision Thursday, listing him among their inactives.

The Bears will lean on Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker in Burton’s absence.

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (elbow) also won’t play after earning a questionable designation.

But defensive end Bilal Nichols (knee) will play.

The Bears’ other inactives are cornerback Kevin Toliver, running back Kerrith Whyte, inside linebacker Josh Woods, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson and receiver Riley Ridley.

The Packers already had ruled out linebacker Oren Burks (pectoral) and receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring).

Their other inactives are running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck), offensive guard Cole Madison, offensive lineman Alex Light and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke.