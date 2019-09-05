Tyler Higbee, Rams agree to four-year extension

Getty Images

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will be staying in Los Angeles for a while.

Higbee and the Rams have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Higbee had one year and $2 million remaining on his rookie contract.

The 26-year-old Higbee started all 16 games for the Rams each of the last two seasons. Last year he had 24 catches for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Higbee also had a touchdown catch in the NFC Championship Game, and an overtime catch to set up the Rams’ game-winning field goal in that game as well.

Higbee played 72 percent of the Rams’ offensive snaps and 11 percent of special teams snaps last season.

The Rams have been working on locking up the nucleus of last year’s Super Bowl team, and after getting the biggest deal — Jared Goff‘s — done, Higbee got his.