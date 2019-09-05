Vontaze Burfict, peacemaker, of course

Getty Images

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder, . . .

When Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown went after Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock, threatening to punch his boss in the face, he had to be held back by at least one teammate.

And according to Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, that teammate was linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Naturally.

The idea of the oft-suspended linebacker — who, by the way, once knocked Brown out of a playoff game with a vicious shot to the head — being the voice of reason is more perfectly Raiders than anything.

The two began burying the hatchet months ago, when coach Jon Gruden paired them for the team’s OTA Family Feud.

So naturally, Burfict was the one to bring the temperature down.