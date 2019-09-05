With Melvin Gordon holding out, Chargers like their running back tandem

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 5, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn doesn’t sound particularly worried about Melvin Gordon‘s holdout.

Lynn said he likes the 1-2 punch of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson at running back and thinks they both bring plenty to the offense.

“I’ve always used those guys as a tandem,” Lynn said, via ESPN. “That’s not going to change. We’re going to put guys in good positions to do what they do best.”

Gordon is a former first-round pick holding out for more money than the $5.6 million base salary he’s set to make this season. Ekeler is a former undrafted free agent who makes $645,000 (the league minimum for a third-year player) while Jackson is a former seventh-round pick who makes $570,000 (the league minimum for a second-year player). If Ekeler and Jackson can fill in adequately for Gordon, while making far less money, it’s going to be awfully hard for Gordon to convince the Chargers to give him the contract he wants.

  3. Gordon went about this all wrong and at some point he needs to question his agent. The Chargers are cheap and any fine’s he accrues by missing games will not be forgiven. I still would not give him a big deal but it’s almost guaranteed whenever he comes back, he will pull a hamstring and miss even more games.

  9. Mel-Gord overplayed a bad hand….half of NFL fans still say “San Diego” Chargers anyway. Like Sonny in Bronx Tale says-“Nobody Cares.”

  10. “Good RB, yes. Great RB, no. He’s not worth what he is asking”

    I may have missed it but I haven’t seen any reports of what he’s asking for, for him not to be worth that price.

  11. I don’t understand why anyone would take the Spanos’ side in this. The team is clearly better with him, the head coach said that yesterday and has said it before.

    Not surprising coming from the same owners that a) let their longtime PR guy sell his house and move up to LA, only to fire him the next year b) let their longtime equipment guy sell his house and move up to LA, only to fire him the next year c) refused to sign their first round draft pick over minor contractual language worth $100k-$200k for months before caving to save face d) screwed the fans over in SD pretty good e) allowed Stan Kroenke to absolutely eat their lunch so badly on that new stadium deal that it practically forced their hand to be his renter f) charges $100 for parking at a soccer stadium.

  12. Did sitting out work well for Le’Veon Bell who is a lot better than Gordon?
    He earned 0 and didn’t get what he wanted.
    Gordon can match that.

