Ziggy Ansah: I’m as ready as I can be

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah practiced for the first time as a Seahawk last week as his first months with the team were spent working his way back from shoulder surgery and he continued to work as a limited participant in the team’s Wednesday practice.

Those are both signs that Ansah is going to be in the lineup against the Bengals this Sunday and Ansah seemed to confirm it on Thursday. He said there aren’t any other milestones he needs to hit in order to feel prepared for his first game action since Week 14 of the 2018 season.

“I’m as ready as I can be,” Ansah said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR. “It’s been a long journey. I haven’t played football in a while. It’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Ansah should be joining Jadeveon Clowney in the lineup and it looks like first-round pick L.J. Collier will have a shot at playing as well in the debut performance of a defense that’s coming into the year with high expectations.