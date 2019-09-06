49ers list Nick Bosa as questionable

Getty Images

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa got in his third limited practice of the week on Friday and it looks like he’s set to make his NFL debut against the Buccaneers this weekend, but the team isn’t ruling him in just yet.

Bosa is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week due to the ankle injury that kept him off the field for the entire preseason. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said on Thursday that Bosa should be ready to play, so there would appear to be less question about his status than the label implies.

Another rookie will have to wait at least a week before making his first regular season appearance. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd has been ruled out with a back injury. Wide receiver Trent Taylor (foot) and safety Jimmie Ward (broken finger) have also been ruled out.

Center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerback Jason Verrett (ankle) join Bosa in the questionable category.