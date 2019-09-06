Aaron Rodgers has gift for new coach, and a promise to improve

If we were in the clickbait business, we could write something like “Aaron Rodgers buries hatchet, gives peace offering new to coach Matt LaFleur.”
Instead, we could also say that Rodgers provided a thoughtful item of memorabilia, but also something more important — a promise to improve.
.After kneeling out the clock on last night’s win over the Bears, Rodgers held onto the ball and presented it to his rookie coach, as a token of their budding relationship.
“It’s a big deal winning your first NFL game as a head coach, and I’m happy for him,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Obviously, it’s a lot of fun working with him. And I told him, ‘I’m going to be a lot better moving forward.'”
There’s clearly room for improvement, though the Bears’ defense certainly had a hand in that, sacking Rodgers five times.
After the first quarter, the Packers had minus-12 yards, breaking into their normal Fahrenheit digits to represent how cold their offense was to start (three straight three-and-outs).
“It can’t get any worse,” Rodgers said.
They clicked shortly thereafter, with a 47-yard deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling setting up a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. That was all the offense they’d need, and Rodgers finished 18-of-30 passing for 203 yards.
“That’s a really good defense, and they’re going to give a lot of people fits,” Rodgers said. “But I think from my standpoint, I can do a better job getting us out of the huddle, and obviously, I missed a couple throws.”
LaFleur also cited improvements he could make, but as time passes, a road win at Chicago under any conditions may look like a masterpiece.
Plus, his quarterback got him a nice souvenir to remember it which means they’re friends and stuff.