Alshon Jeffery good to go for Sunday

Getty Images

The Eagles added wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to the injury report on Thursday, but there’s no concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Jeffery was listed as a limited participant due to a biceps injury and head coach Doug Pederson updated both the backstory of the injury as well as Jeffery’s condition at his Friday press conference.

Pederson said Jeffery got bumped during Wednesday’s padded practice and was limited so he could get treatment on Thursday. The coach added that Jeffery is fine and ready to play in the opener.

Jeffery missed the first three games of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery after playing hurt through the 2017 regular season and playoffs. He finished the year with 65 catches for 843 yards and six touchdowns.